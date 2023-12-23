Delhi-NCR: Cab driver's body with bullet injury found in Manesar

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) The body of a cab driver with a bullet injury was found in the driver's seat of his car outside a dhaba in Manesar here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was allegedly shot in the temple on Friday late night, Manesar SHO Virender Kumar said.

The registration number of the taxi was used to identify the deceased as Udayvir Singh (32), a native of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Singh was engaged with the Ola cab service, he added.

The police received information about the body in the car on Saturday morning and reached the spot, the SHO said.

The taxi was found parked on the roadside in front of Aravali Dhaba in Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, he said.

The car and the body were taken into custody, the Manesar SHO said, adding that the body has been sent to a mortuary.

"We are trying to identify the body with the help of the registration number of the taxi. We are checking the CCTV footage of the nearby area and further probe is underway," he said.

The SHO said the cab driver's family has been informed about his death and an FIR would be lodged once they arrive. PTI COR RPA