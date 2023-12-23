Delhi-NCR: Man's body with bullet injury found in taxi in Manesar

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) The body of a man with a bullet injury was found in the driver's seat of a taxi parked outside a dhaba in Manesar here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, was allegedly shot on the temple Friday late night, SHO Virender Kumar said.

The police received information about the body in the car on Saturday morning and reached the spot, Kumar said.

The taxi was found parked on the roadside in front of Aravali Dhaba in Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, he said.

The car and the body were taken into custody, the Manesar SHO said, adding that the body has been sent to a mortuary.

"We are trying to identify the body with the help of the registration number of the taxi. We are reviewing the CCTV footage of the nearby area and further probe is underway. An FIR is being registered in the matter," the SHO added. PTI COR RPA