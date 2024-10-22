Delhi: Neighbour stabs woman a dozen times for 'avoiding' him

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was stabbed a dozen times allegedly by her neighbour in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to the woman’s husband, the accused, Ravinder Singh alias Goldy (36), insisted the victim on befriending him after which she started avoiding him.

Ravinder had also misbehaved with the woman on two separate occasions before but the couple did not file any complaint against him because of his sister's intervention, the husband claimed.

Being avoided by the woman angered Ravindra. So, at around 11.30 am on Monday he entered her house when she was alone and stabbed her multiple times, a police officer said.

Advertisment

The accused has been arrested and a weapon recovered from him, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said the woman was admitted to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. She is undergoing treatment and is under observation.

The victim's husband said she was stabbed around 25 times. However, according to the police she got around a dozen stab wounds.

Advertisment

The woman’s husband said, "On Monday, when my wife was alone, Ravinder entered the house and tried to force himself on her and when she resisted, he stabbed her 25 times and fled.” Singh is a motor mechanic and lives with his sister and brother-in-law in the neighbourhood of the victim, the police said.

Police said during initial investigation, it was found that the victim moved into the neighbourhood around two years back with her husband and two children -- 8 and 12 years.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered based on the victim's statement and the MLC (medico-legal case).

Advertisment

The police said further allegations are being verified and investigations are on. PTI ALK ALK NB NB