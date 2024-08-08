Delhi: Nepal based travel agent held for arranging fake Hong Kong visa on Indian passport

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a travel agent based in Nepal for allegedly arranging a fake Hong Kong visa on an Indian passport, officials on Thursday said.

The accused, identified as Sunil Thapa (28), was apprehended from Nepal's Rupandehi district, they said.

"On August 5, one female passenger Sabina Gurung holding an Indian passport arrived at the IGI Airport from Hong Kong. During scrutiny of her travel documents, the passenger was found a Nepali national, who fraudulently obtained an Indian passport. A case was registered and further investigation was taken up," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani.

The DCP said that passenger Gurung (27) was arrested during investigation of the case.

On interrogation, she disclosed that she wanted to go abroad for a better livelihood, she added.

"Her friend suggested her to arrange an Indian passport and she could go abroad easily. Her relatives arranged an Indian passport on the basis of fake documents. Later, she met one agent namely Sunil Thapa (Nepal national), who was working in Delhi for the last few years," Rangnani said.

"He arranged a Hong Kong Visa for her journey in lieu of Rs one lakh. She went to Hong Kong on a work visa in December 2023 and came back in January 2024," she added.

The accused, Thapa, again arranged a Hong Kong visa for her journey, but this time her entry was denied at the Hong Kong Airport on the basis of fake visa, police said.

A team was formed and the accused was nabbed from Nepal and later arrested, the DCP said.