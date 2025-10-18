Delhi: Nepal citizen arrested for killing e-rickshaw driver during altercation

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A Nepal citizen was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old e-rickshaw driver to death during an altercation in southwest Delhi's Mohan Garden area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of October 4 and 5 when the accused, identified as Tejraj Joshi (27) alias Nepali, allegedly attacked the victim, Mohit, when the latter tried to stop him during a hostile dispute with another person, he said.

According to police, the accused is a permanent resident of Dodel Dhora in Nepal and had been living in the Bhagwati Garden Extension area of Delhi.

"Tejraj had first threatened another e-rickshaw driver, Sunil, by putting a knife to his neck. When Mohit intervened and tried to stop him, the accused turned on him and repeatedly assaulted him before stabbing him in the abdomen," the senior police officer said.

Mohit, a resident of Sainik Enclave, was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he added.

A case under BNS Section 103(1) (murder) was registered.

Based on technical surveillance, local intelligence, and tip-offs from informers, police traced the accused and arrested him after multiple raids, within hours of the incident, the officer added.

According to police, during interrogation, Tejraj confessed to the crime and disclosed that the attack was the fallout of a heated argument.

He also led the police to the knife allegedly used in the crime and blood-stained clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident, the official added. PTI SSJ ARB PRK