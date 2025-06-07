Delhi: New sports infrastructure inaugurated in Najafgarh to boost rural development

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Reaffirming its commitment to rural development in the national capital, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inaugurated the new sports infrastructure at the Jhadoda Kalan village in Najafgarh.

The project, developed for Rs 14 crore, includes two badminton courts, a basketball court, and a tracking footpath surrounding the village sports ground.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led the inauguration ceremony on Friday, accompanied by West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Najafgarh MLA Neelam Pehalwan, and MCD Councillor Amit Kharkari, among others.

Addressing villagers and reporters, Sachdeva said the initiative was part of a broader effort to transform Delhi's rural belt into a hub of development and opportunity.

"In the last 12 years, there has only been deception in the name of development," said Sachdeva.

"When we requested support from the Lieutenant Governor for rural progress, he allocated Rs 960 crore under the Gramodaya scheme. Today, if we look from Narela-Alipur to Chhatarpur, development work is actively underway in every village." Emphasising the party's vision for inclusive growth, Sachdeva added, "The BJP's goal is clear- building a developed national capital as part of a developed Bharat. That begins with empowering our rural communities and providing facilities for our children." Sehrawat also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude for the community's continued support.

"The blessings we receive from the people are a responsibility we carry. Our only instruction for all levels of government is to demonstrate how swiftly the BJP delivers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

Speaking about the sports facilities, Sehrawat further noted, "This region has consistently produced talented athletes. With the inauguration of this modern stadium, our children will now have access to world-class training infrastructure." The development of the sports complex is expected to benefit the young athletes in the area, aligning with the BJP's broader "triple-engine" governance strategy with coordinated efforts at the central, local, and municipal levels. PTI MHS MPL MPL