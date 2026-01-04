Delhi NGOs intensify rescue efforts, medical outreach for vulnerable amid biting cold

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) From late-night rescue drives and distribution of sleeping bags to the homeless, to medical care for elderly people enduring joint ache, NGOs in Delhi have stepped up coordinated efforts to protect vulnerable residents as severe cold conditions persist in the capital.

Several Delhi-based NGOs are working round-the-clock to rescue people sleeping in the open, coordinating with government rescue vans and arranging shelter, warm clothing and medical support for the vulnerable population.

According to Centre for Holistic Development (CHD), one such organisation, more than 2,000 homeless persons have been rescued so far this winter.

"We have rescued over 2,000 people, distributed sleeping bags and coordinated closely with government vans to bring people to safer locations. We are also strengthening the infrastructure of existing shelters and identifying abandoned buildings where people can be temporarily housed," said Sunil Kumar Adelia, Executive Director, CHD.

Apart from rescue and shelter, NGOs have also expanded health-related interventions, particularly for the elderly who suffer increased joint pain and mobility issues during winter.

Delhi-based NGO Sewa Bhawan said it is providing physiotherapy support and medicines to senior citizens living on the streets and in temporary shelters.

"During winters, elderly people suffer the most due to joint pain and stiffness aggravated by the cold. At Sewa Bhawan, we are providing basic physiotherapy support along with medicines to help senior citizens manage arthritis and mobility issues. Many are unable to walk or sleep comfortably because of pain, and timely medical care during this season makes a significant difference," said Mohit, a volunteer with the organisation.

Another Delhi-based NGO, Wishes and Blessings, has launched its annual winter relief initiative, '6 Weeks of Warmth', aimed at providing sustained assistance to vulnerable groups across the city.

The programme, which began on December 15, focuses on homeless individuals, daily wage workers, elderly persons and families living in unsafe conditions, it said.

Under the initiative, volunteers are distributing blankets, shawls, sweaters, caps, socks and other winter essentials at multiple locations in Delhi, particularly during night hours when temperatures drop sharply.

"Winters can be life-threatening for those without adequate shelter or warm clothing. Through this programme, our aim is to provide immediate relief and protect lives during the harshest weeks of winter," said Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President of Wishes and Blessings.

Other organisations have also increased outreach in vulnerable areas such as footpaths, flyovers and construction sites.

Delhi-based Raahgiri Foundation said it has intensified night patrols to identify people sleeping in the open and persuade them to move to shelters.

"Our volunteers conduct nightly outreach and provide hot meals and blankets while encouraging people to shift to shelters. Consistent engagement helps build trust among those reluctant to move," said Anil Kumar, coordinator at Raahgiri Foundation.

The capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the city till January 6, it said.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average temperature. PTI SHB ARB ARB