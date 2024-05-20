Delhi: NGT seeks DCP's response on cutting trees in Mangolpuri old police complex

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response within six weeks from the authorities, including a deputy commissioner of the Delhi Police, regarding the unauthorised cutting or pruning of trees in the old police station complex of Mangolpuri.

The green panel was hearing a petition claiming that the Delhi Police had illegally cut or uprooted some trees near residential houses in the complex. It had earlier issued notices to the city government, the deputy conservator of forests and the Delhi Police.

In an order passed last week, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said responses still need to be received from the authorities concerned.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, noted the submissions of the Delhi government's counsel, according to which only one or two trees were pruned and that she was yet to receive complete instructions on the issue.

It said that, according to the Forest department's counsel, it was found that there was "illegal heavy pruning" of two neem trees and a peepal tree on the premises in October.

"Inspector Nitin Kumar, present in person (for Delhi Police), has informed that the premises in question is under the control of DCP (deputy commissioner of police), police control room (PCR) in ITO. He has submitted that he does not have any knowledge of cutting or pruning trees in the premises," the tribunal said.

Directing for also impleading and issuing a notice to the DCP, the green panel said, "Respondents are directed to file their response or report within six weeks." The matter has been posted to August 27 for further proceedings. PTI MNR SZM