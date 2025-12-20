Delhi: Nigerian national among nine arrested in anti-drug drive

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested nine people, including a Nigerian national, in a major anti-drug crackdown seizing over 33 kg of cannabis, synthetic drugs, illicit liquor, arms and cash exceeding Rs 3.6 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

The 'Operation Clean Sweep-2' was carried out on Friday and Saturday as part of the Delhi Police's zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, they said.

According to the police, dedicated teams conducted raids at around 50 locations across Dwarka, leading to the arrest of nine accused allegedly involved in drug peddling and other illegal activities. Searches are still underway, a senior police officer added.

Those arrested include Sanjay (27), Govind Kumar (29), Ramesh (70), Vikash alias Golu (39), a 36-year-old woman from Bindapur, Vishal Singh (38), Gajender alias Tinnu, Vinod alias Guddu (26) and Samson alias Cheze (28), a resident of Lagos State in Nigeria, the police said.

During the operation, police registered eight FIRs under provisions of the NDPS Act, the Arms Act and the Delhi Excise Act at various police stations, including Chhawla, Uttam Nagar, Dabri, Mohan Garden and Dwarka South.

The recoveries made during the crackdown include 33.244 kg of cannabis, 62 grams of amphetamine, 13 injections of Avil, 32 tablets of buprenorphine, 105 quarters of illicit liquor, one knife and Rs 3,64,040 in cash, the police said.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate and to trace backward and forward linkages of the drug supply chain, they said. PTI SSJ APL APL