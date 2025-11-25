New Delhi: A thick haze hung over Delhi on Monday as the city's air quality remained 'very poor' amid concerns that ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia may worsen pollution levels in the region.

Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano located in Ethiopia's Afar region, erupted on Sunday, producing a large ash plume rising to approximately 14 km (45,000 ft) in altitude and spreading eastward across the Red Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the ash clouds are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday. Forecast models indicated ash influence over Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, the IMD said.

According to the morning air quality bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday at 360, after recording 382 on Monday.

One of the monitoring stations, Rohini, recorded 'severe' air quality with a reading of 416, according to the Sameer app developed by the CPCB.

The air quality is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category over the next few days.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe', On the weather front, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 2.3 notches below the season's average, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, with a forecast of mist and moderate fog.