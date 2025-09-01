Delhi not in danger, flooding to be restricted to floodplains: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured that the national capital is not in danger amid the rising level of the Yamuna river, even though authorities have been placed on high alert in view of the situation.

Authorities here have advised people living in the Yamuna floodplains of Delhi to relocate to safe locations as the water level of the river here rose steadily, predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening.

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 3,29,313 cusec of water at 9 am, while the Wazirabad barrage discharged around 38,900 cusec at the time the flood warning was issued.

"This time, despite a high discharge of over 3 lakh cusecs, the level is expected to go up to 207 metres or above. But I can assure the people that they need not worry, as flooding will not occur beyond the floodplains. We are receiving hourly reports and are monitoring the situation. Delhi is not in danger," the chief minister emphasised.

In 2023, the water level had reached 208.66 metres, she noted.

"There is an average of 72 hours for the water to reach here. We are fully prepared. The preparation is such that as much water comes in, it will be drained out. In the last six months, we have done the desilting of drains, and there is no blockage," Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The chief minister further stated that the Yamuna floodplains will be affected and that the residents will face issues; however, she also stressed that the inundation will be restricted to that area.

Irrigation and Flood Control minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, in a statement, echoed similar views.

"All sector officers, district administration, and police have been placed on high alert. Preparations have begun to shift people living in vulnerable areas along the floodplains to safer places. Round-the-clock patrolling has been initiated on embankments, and regulators and pumps are under constant supervision," he added.

Urging citizens to stay alert and extend full cooperation to the authorities, Singh remarked, "Timely action and collective responsibility will ensure that every precaution is taken in the interest of public safety." The minister highlighted that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the rise in the Yamuna’s water level.

"With discharge from the Hathnikund barrage crossing 3 lakh cusecs, and the river at the Old Railway Bridge flowing at 204.87 metres, forecasts suggest the level may cross the danger mark of 206 metres within the next 36 to 48 hours," he said.