Delhi: November malaria cases highest in four years, steep drop in dengue infections

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi has reported 67 malaria cases so far this month -- its highest November tally in four years -- while dengue cases have declined in comparison to the previous four years, according to MCD data.

In November so far, the city has reported 67 malaria cases, compared to 57 in 2024, 26 in 2023, 36 in 2022, and 7 in 2021, the data shows.

Delhi has recorded 690 malaria cases so far in 2025, slightly lower than the 744 cases reported during the corresponding period in 2024, but higher than the 369 cases recorded in 2023.

No malaria-related deaths have been reported this year, according to the weekly report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The data shows that malaria cases in the capital have risen sharply since August, with 203 cases in September, 252 in October, and 67 cases so far in November.

West, South and Civil Line zones together contributed the highest number of cases in the week ending November 22, accounting for more than half of the 19 cases recorded.

Dengue cases, meanwhile, have seen a steep decline, with 1,309 cases reported in 2025 so far, compared to 4,978 cases in 2024 and 7,011 cases in 2023. Two dengue-related deaths have been recorded this year, according to MCD data.

The monthly distribution shows dengue infections peaked in September and October, with 1,749 cases in September and 1,994 cases in October.

East, South and Najafgarh zones together accounted for over 60 per cent of the 52 new cases reported during the week, the civic body said.

Additionally, 23 chikungunya cases have been reported so far this month, significantly lower than the 75 cases recorded in November 2024, but higher than the 15 cases recorded in November 2023, 4 in 2022, and 8 in 2021.

So far this year, the city has reported 156 chikungunya cases, lower than the 192 cases recorded during the same period last year, the data showed.