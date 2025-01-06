Delhi now has over 1.55 crore registered voters, 1.67 lakh new electors added in 2 months

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) There are more than 1.55 crore registered voters in Delhi, showing an increase of 1,67,329 electors in over two months, according to the final electoral roll published on Monday.

The Office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) published the Special Summary Revision (SSR), 2025 ahead of the assembly elections.

The total number of voters in the city are 1,55,24,858, including 83,49,645 male voters, 71,73,952 female voters and 1,261 third-gender voters.

According to a statement from the office of Delhi CEO, over 5.1 lakh applications for new voter registration were received in the last 20 days, an unprecedented surge after the official claims and objections period ended on November 28, 2024.

The updated roll reflects a net increase of 1,67,329 voters since the draft publication on October 29, 2024, the statement said.

The Delhi electoral roll has witnessed a rise of 8,06,739 voters since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On January 22, 2024, before the Lok Sabha polls, the total number of voters in Delhi was 1,47,18,119. According to the final roll, the number of first-time voters aged 18-19 has risen by 52,554, highlighting the growing participation of young citizens.

Among the constituencies, Vikaspuri recorded the largest electorate with 4,62,184 voters, while Delhi Cantt has the smallest at 78,893. Tilak Nagar registered the highest gender ratio at 967 females per 1,000 males, whereas Okhla recorded the lowest at 731.

Meanwhile, the gender ratio has improved to 859 females per 1,000 males, and the elector-population ratio has reached 71.45, up by two points, the statement said.

With over 5.1 lakh new voter applications pouring in after December 16, 2024, stringent verification process, including field checks and personal hearings, have been implemented. "An unprecedented rush for new voter registration was noticed since 16th December, 2024, as over 5.1 lakh applications (form-6) have been received in Delhi since this date. This is after adding 3.08 lakh new voters (enrolled during SSR-2025, i.e., since the draft publication date of 29.10.2024)," the statement said. The trend of unprecedented increase of form-6, and that too after 20 days of the last date of receiving claims and objections as scheduled in SSR-2025 is unexpected and it needs greater scrutiny, it added. "Directions are issued to all electoral registration officers (EROs) to scrutinise each and every form strictly as per ECI guidelines. Hundred percent field verification shall be done by EROs and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) to identify the genuine eligible persons. EROs are also conducting personal hearings in doubtful cases as per ECI guidelines," the statement said. According to the statement, eight FIRs have been lodged against 24 individuals for submitting fake documents with the Delhi CEO, emphasising the importance of transparency and accuracy in voter registration to prevent any misuse.

Citizens have been urged to verify their names in the electoral roll through online platforms, mobile applications, or the voter helpline, it said.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February. PTI MHS MHS KVK KVK