Delhi: Nursing school staff sacked for 'misbehaving' with female student

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A man associated with a nursing school attached to an MCD-run hospital in east Delhi has been terminated from service for allegedly misbehaving with a student, officials said on Thursday.

A nursing student had a couple of months ago claimed she was misbehaved with by male staff, they said.

"An inquiry was done by the internal complaints committee after the matter was raised, and the person was found guilty, and thus terminated from service," a senior official of the hospital said.

The accused was employed with the nursing school attached to the Swami Dayanand Hospital.