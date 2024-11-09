'Delhi Nyay Yatra' of Congress covers 5 Assembly constituencies on day 2

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The "Delhi Nyay Yatra" of the Congress covered around 25 kilometres and five Assembly constituencies in the national capital on its second day on Saturday.

The march started from Jama Masjid and passed through the Chawri Bazar road, Nai Sadak, Chandni Chowk main market road, Fatehpuri Khari Baoli, Lahori Gate chowk, Qutab road, Sadar Bazar chowk, Bahadurgarh road, Teliwara Kishanganj, Azad Market road, Bara Hindu Rao road and Pahari Dhiraj road, party officials said.

It covered the Chandni Chowk, Sadar, Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar and Patel Nagar Assembly segments, they added.

Before embarking on the march, Congress leaders, including the party's Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, visited a Jain temple, the Gauri Shankar Mandir and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in central Delhi.

The month-long "Delhi Nyay Yatra" was kicked off from Rajghat on Friday to put pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city on various issues in the run-up to the Assembly polls due early next year.

The morning break was taken at 9:30 am at the Pahari Dhiraj road, where Yadav addressed a gathering.

The march then passed through East Park Road, Manakpura, Karol Bagh, Sabji Bazar, Hathi Wala chowk, Ravidass Marg, Tank Road, Kalindi College, East Patel Nagar and West Patel Nagar market, the officials said.

Yadav slammed the AAP government while addressing locals.

The Delhi Congress chief interacted with people and listened to their grievances as the march proceeded.

Yadav later said he was overwhelmed by the response the march received throughout its route. He said people have reposed their faith in the Congress for ushering in a new era of progress and development in the capital, and saving them from the misrule and injustice of the AAP government.

In a statement, Yadav said during the yatra, the Congress workers and leaders received a litany of complaints from citizens like people getting dirty water or not getting water at all through the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pipes, garbage not being cleared by the MCD, waterlogging and accidents during monsoon, air pollution and traffic congestion.

"This yatra will boost the morale of the party workers ahead of the Assembly polls. We will directly interact with the voters in all constituencies. Several booth and state-level workers are working hard to make the yatra successful," Congress leader Laxman Rawat said.

The "Delhi Nyay Yatra" will pass through all 70 Assembly segments in the national capital and conclude at Timarpur on December 4. It would be held in four phases.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched the over-4,000-km Kanyakumari-to-Srinagar "Bharat Jodo Yatra" on September 7, 2022. It went on for 145 days, covering 12 states and two Union territories, and culminated on January 30, 2023.

The Congress also organised a Manipur-to-Mumbai "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" between January and March this year. PTI NIT RC