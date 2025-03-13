Delhi: Octogenarian woman donates kidney to son, gives him 'second birth'

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Darshana Jain (80) has given a new lease of life to her 59-year-old son battling end-stage renal disease by donating her kidney -- a gesture that gave him a "second birth".

Rajesh, a businessman from Rohini in northwest Delhi, told PTI that when he was diagnosed with kidney disease two years ago, both his mother and son came forward to donate their kidneys.

After medical tests, doctors found his mother's kidney to be a suitable match.

"At the time, I hesitated. My mother was elderly, and I was worried about taking her kidney thinking what would the society say? So, I decided not to go ahead with the transplant." However, as his condition worsened over time, leaving him weak, Rajesh's my family members convinced him to reconsider his decision, and eventually he agreed to the transplant.

The surgery was performed at the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr H S Bhatyal, senior director and head of urology and renal transplant at the hospital.

Incidentally, March 13 marks World Kidney Day -- a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the vital role kidneys play in maintaining one's overall health.

Speaking about the case, Bhatyal said Rajesh had been battling an end-stage renal disease and was undergoing dialysis, with limited donor options.

Despite her advanced age, his mother volunteered to donate her kidney.

"After a thorough medical evaluation, she was found to be a suitable donor -- a rare occurrence in transplant cases involving elderly donors," Bhatyal said.

"The case highlights the possibilities of modern medicine and the indomitable spirit of a mother. Despite her age being a challenge, the surgery was executed seamlessly," Bhatyal added.

Darshana Jain was discharged on the fourth postoperative day, while Rajesh was discharged on the sixth day after recovery.

Bhatyal emphasised that age alone should not be a barrier to organ donation if the donor is healthy and fully informed.

Rajesh said his mother is now completely fit and doing well, while he remains on doctor-advised bed rest for three months to ensure a complete recovery. PTI NSM ARI