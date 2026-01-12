Delhi: One dead, six injured as SUV overturns after hitting divider on Barapulla Flyover

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) One person was killed and six others were injured after the SUV in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a divider on the Barapulla Flyover in southeast Delhi, in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

Police said a PCR call was received around 2.30 am at the Sunlight Colony police station reporting that a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle, heading towards the Ring Road with five to six occupants, had overturned after crashing into a divider at one end of the flyover.

Police teams rushed to the spot and found that a PCR van which was nearby had already shifted the victims to the hospital.

"Information was received from the AIIMS Trauma Centre that seven injured people had been brought for treatment. The injured were identified as Nikhil, Gagan (19), Harsh (26), Bhisam (25), Yuvraj (20), Maan (16) and Himanshu (23)," the police officer said.

During medical examination, Harsh, was declared dead by doctors, he added.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that Harsh was driving the SUV at the time of the accident. The vehicle presumably lost control and rammed into the divider at the end of the Barapulla Flyover, overturning due to the impact.

"The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Factors such as overspeeding, possible loss of control and road conditions are being examined. The damaged vehicle has been seized," the officer said.

Statements of the injured people will be recorded once they are declared fit to speak, the officer said, adding that CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 106 (death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 125 (endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM ARB ARB