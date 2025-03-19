Delhi: One held in Kohat Enclave double murder

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in northwest Delhi. However, the main accused is still at large, police said on Wednesday.

Mohinder Singh (70) was strangled and his wife Diljeet Kaur badgered to death in their house in the Kohat Enclave area.

Their decomposing bodies were found in two different rooms on Tuesday, with their night attendant, who joined a few days ago, missing.

"We have arrested Ravi from Uttam Nagar. He worked as an attendant for the family earlier and had quit three months ago,” a police source said.

He is the same person who had appointed the other attendant just one week ago, the source said, adding that a manhunt is on to arrest the main accused “We have received important clues about his whereabouts and he will be arrested soon," said the source.

The couple lived alone. They have two sons, who live nearby, and a daughter. They hadn't been to their parents house for the last three days and did not know about their deaths until they were told by a driver, the police said. PTI SSJ BM NB