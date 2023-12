New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A car driver was injured after his vehicle was hit by an electric bus of Delhi Transport Corporation in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am. The bus, enroute to Karampura in Moti Nagar, hit the car at a traffic signal near Karampura, they said.

The car driven has been taken to a hospital, police said, adding there were just two passengers in the bus at the time of the incident. PTI ALK NSD NSD