Delhi: Online applications for CM Shri School admissions to open tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Online applications for admission to Classes 6, 9 and 11 in CM Shri Schools for the 2026–27 academic session will open on Friday, according to the Directorate of Education.

Parents and students can apply for the entrance examination till March 12. Only residents of Delhi who studied in a recognised school in the national capital during the 2025-26 session are eligible to apply, a circular issued by the education department stated.

According to the circular, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for students who have passed Class 5, 8 and 10 from government schools in Delhi. The remaining seats are open to other eligible applicants who meet the residency and schooling criteria.

The date for the release of admit cards will be announced separately. Entrance tests for Classes 6 and 9 are scheduled to be held by the last week of March, while the examination for Class 11 will be conducted in May. The department expects to complete the admission process for Classes 6 and 9 by April 30.

The entrance examination will be objective and OMR-based. Class-wise syllabus details and a sample OMR sheet will be provided on the department's website to familiarise applicants with the format.

According to the circular, the question paper for Class 6 will be bilingual, while papers for Classes 9 and 11 will be in English. There is no negative marking for the Class 6 exam, but it will apply to the tests for Classes 9 and 11. The maximum marks for the Class 6 examination are 300, while the tests for Classes 9 and 11 will carry 400 marks each.

CM Shri Schools, an initiative of the Delhi government, provides education focused on modern infrastructure, updated curriculum and holistic learning practices. The schools are part of the government's efforts to strengthen public education and offer students improved academic and co-curricular opportunities.

On February 17, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the programme across 75 government schools in the city and inaugurated a CM Shri school in Sarojini Nagar. PTI SHB AKY