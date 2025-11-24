Delhi opens admission for Atal Drishti Hostel, dedicated facility for blind girl students

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) With the new academic session approaching, the Delhi government has begun the admission process for the Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel in Timarpur, a dedicated residential facility created to support visually impaired girls pursuing higher education in the capital.

The hostel, run by the Department of Social Welfare, provides accommodation to visually impaired female students pursuing higher education in Delhi but unable to get room in college hostels.

According to an official document, only unmarried, totally blind women who are bonafide residents of the national capital and below 25 years of age are eligible. Partially blind students and those enrolled in correspondence or evening courses are not covered under the scheme.

"Applicants must have passed class 12 from a recognised board or completed graduation from a Delhi University college. Blind daughters of government or defence employees posted outside Delhi may also be considered, subject to seat availability," it read.

It mentioned that admission will be granted on the basis of an interview conducted by an admission committee and its decision will be final. Selected candidates are required to deposit a refundable caution money of Rs 500 or furnish a surety bond of the same amount.

The department has clarified that admission or re-admission is not a matter of right and no fresh entry will be made mid-session. Students must apply within 30 days of the notification on the department's website.

Hostellers are required to seek re-admission every academic year, subject to compliance with hostel rules, the statement added.

The Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel, built at a cost of Rs 13.42 crore, was inaugurated in September during the Seva Pakhwada observance near Delhi University in Timarpur.