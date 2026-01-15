Delhi: Over 1 lakh metered water connections awarded in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) More than 1 lakh new metered water connections were given across the national capital in 2025, according to data from the Delhi government.

The number of unmetered connections reduced from 1,13,429 in 2013-14 to 1,08,829 connections recorded in 2024-25.

According to the data, the number of metered connections increased from 27,256,14 in 2023-24 to 28,304,68 in 2024-25, an increase of 1,04,854.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which has been struggling to plug in the unmetered water connections, which also means loss of revenue, has also increased its water consumption to 8757.77 lakh kilolitres per day in 2024-25 from 7997.82 lakh kilolitres per day in 2023-24, including water losses.

Aiming to clean the Yamuna River, the DJB informed that a total of 21 sewage treatment plants are functioning till 2025, having a total treatment capacity of 764.06 million gallons per day.

Earlier this month, state Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma also said that the government is planning to overhaul the entire billing system of the DJB to make it more consumer-friendly.

"Delhi currently has around 29 lakh registered water connections, however only 40 per cent of them are receiving proper bills. A plan to put in a new system is underway," he said.

According to DJB officials, the residents in many areas, particularly unauthorised colonies, continue to use water services without proper meters despite the presence of water pipelines in the area.

Aimed at expanding the reach of the water and sewer network while also addressing revenue leakage due to unregistered and illegal water connections, the DJB is also considering making the water bill a mandatory document for property registration. However, no final decision has been taken on this policy yet, officials added. PTI SSM SSM APL APL