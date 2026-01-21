Delhi: Over 150 FIRs registered in 17 days for wrong-side driving

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) More than 150 FIRs were registered in 17 days since the Delhi Police started invoking criminal provisions against motorists caught driving on the wrong side of the road, with South, Southwest and New Delhi districts emerging as major hotspots for such violations, according to official data.

A compilation of the FIRs registered between January 3 and 19 shows that 154 cases were lodged under section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Among individual areas, Vasant Kunj in Southwest Delhi recorded the highest number of cases. A total of 10 cases were registered at the Vasant Kunj South and Vasant Kunj North police stations, according to a police report accessed by PTI.

In South Delhi, Hauz Khas and Saket recorded four FIRs each, while neighbouring areas, including Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli and Kalkaji, also reported multiple cases during the said period.

Tilak Marg in New Delhi alone saw five FIRs, reflecting a concentration of violations in central corridors with heavy traffic and high pedestrian movement.

According to police officers, the trend shows wrong-side driving is a universal problem, occurring among all types of drivers and in every part of the city.

"Cases are being reported from crowded market areas, residential colonies, as well as arterial roads. The problem is especially acute in South, Southwest and New Delhi districts," a senior traffic police officer told PTI.

An analysis of the data revealed that a wide range of vehicles were involved in the offences. Private cars accounted for a significant share of the FIRs, followed by autorickshaws and light motor vehicles, such as Tata Ace and pickup trucks, many of which are used as commercial vehicles, operating in congested areas.

Eight e-rickshaws were also found to be involved in wrong-side driving during the 17 days. The list of offending vehicles further includes a hydra crane, which was being driven on the wrong side of a road in Hauz Khas on January 13.

Police said the inclusion of e-rickshaws highlights the growing enforcement scrutiny on all categories of vehicles.

"Even smaller or electric vehicles can cause serious accidents if driven against the traffic flow, especially in narrow lanes," an officer said.

The first FIR under the new enforcement drive was lodged at Delhi Cantonment on January 3, making Delhi the first Union Territory to initiate criminal proceedings for wrong-side driving.

Since then, FIRs have been registered almost daily across multiple districts, based on complaints from the traffic personnel deployed on roads.

Earlier, wrong-side driving attracted only monetary penalties -- Rs 5,000 for a first offence and Rs 10,000 for repeat violations -- with the possibility of licence suspension. However, police said the fines alone had a limited impact.

Last year, more than 3.05 lakh challans were issued in Delhi, compared to the over 2.4 lakh in 2024.

"Many fatal accidents and serious crashes are directly linked to wrong-side driving. That is why we decided to invoke criminal sections this year in cases where the violations posed a risk to life, could lead to an accident or caused major congestion," the officer said.

Police said all the penal provisions invoked are bailable and while arrests can be made on the spot, the accused are released after completing the legal formalities.

With FIR numbers continuing to rise, police said sustained enforcement will remain the focus to curb what they described as one of the most dangerous traffic violations on the roads of the national capital. PTI SSJ SMV RC