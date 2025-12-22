Delhi: Over 2.12 lakh PUCs issued in four days, 10,000 vehicles fail tests under GRAP-IV

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) More than 2.12 lakh new Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates were issued in the past four days following the strict implementation of GRAP-IV measures, even as around 10,000 vehicles failed mandatory emission tests, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

The minister also warned of stringent action against polluting industries and private offices flouting work-from-home directives.

Addressing a press briefing, Sirsa said the strict restrictions imposed under GRAP-IV over the past four days have begun yielding results.

He said more than two lakh vehicles have undergone PUC tests since the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule came into effect, while nearly 10,000 vehicles failed mandatory emission tests.

The minister said the government has further intensified enforcement from Monday to identify polluting industrial units, adding that those found violating air-pollution norms will be sealed immediately without notice and also warned that industries failing to apply for the mandatory Online Consent Management (OCM) by the December 31 deadline will face strict action.

Sirsa also said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee are jointly identifying illegal and unauthorised industrial units operating in the city and all such units are liable to be shut down.

"There is zero tolerance for pollution. Any industry harming Delhi’s air will not be spared," he said.

He said that all PUC centres are being upgraded with modern, high-capacity equipment to reduce delays and ensure accurate emission testing, while a third-party inspection mechanism is being introduced to enhance transparency. Technical teams from the transport department are conducting continuous monitoring to prevent malpractice, he added.

The minister also said round-the-clock mechanical road cleaning and water sprinkling are being carried out to control dust, while large-scale bio-mining operations continue at landfill sites. Nearly 35,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste are being processed daily, he said.

Sirsa said the government has also made progress in its plan to revive long-vanished and encroached water bodies in the capital, with a target to restore at least 50 per cent of them. He said rejuvenation of water bodies plays a key role in controlling dust pollution and improving the overall environment.

Warning private offices against violating the 50 per cent work-from-home directive under GRAP-IV, the minister said strict action will be taken against non-compliant entities, asserting that public health cannot be compromised.

Responding to reports of technical glitches in ANPR cameras, Sirsa said the transport department is examining the issue and blamed the previous government for inefficiencies in implementation.

He also took a swipe at the previous government, accusing its leadership of ignoring Delhi’s pollution crisis during his tenure.

Sirsa also thanked residents and officials for their cooperation and appealed for continued participation, saying the government remains committed to making Delhi’s air cleaner and safer. PTI NSM AKY