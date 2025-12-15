Delhi: Over 24,000 vehicles challaned under Operation Chakravyuh in 14 days

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has challaned more than 24,000 vehicles and impounded 144 automobiles under its special enforcement drive ‘Operation Chakravyuh’, which was conducted across the city earlier this month, an official said on Monday.

The two-week operation was carried out by the traffic management division of Delhi Police from December 1 in coordination with the local police stations and PCR units, a senior police officer said.

Under the drive, traffic and police personnel were deployed in a multi-tier manner at selected locations, including busy intersections, market areas and accident-prone stretches.

Teams manned all entry and exit points of the identified areas for around two hours daily to ensure that violators did not evade enforcement action, the officer said.

The objective was to curb habitual traffic violations and promote disciplined driving through visible and strict enforcement against serious and life-threatening offences.

These included riding without helmets, triple riding, drunken driving, rash and negligent driving, use of mobile phones while driving and jumping traffic signals, among other violations, police said.

During the operation, 24,841 challans were issued for various traffic violations. In addition, 144 vehicles were impounded for serious offences and in cases where they were found to be stolen, the officer said.

An FIR was also registered at the Timarpur police station after narcotic substances were found inside a vehicle.