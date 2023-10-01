Delhi: Over 40 NGOs, rights groups participate in rally against animal cruelty

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) People from different walks of life participated in a rally to raise voice against cruelty to animals at Jantar Mantar on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. During the rally, signatures for a petition addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his attention on the issue were also collected, an official statement from the organisers said.

The rally was organised by India Unites For Animal Rights, a citizen-led movement. As many as 43 NGOs and animal rights groups, including People for Animals (PFA) and Perroayuda Welfare Foundation, were part of the event. "Our aim is to spread awareness about the plight of animals in the country and demand strict action against people who torture them. Through this rally we also wish to guide on how to manage pets and prevent dog bites which have become a tool to justify crime against animals," Sanjay Mohapatra, founder of House of Stray Animals, an NGO participating in the rally, told PTI. During the rally, signatures for the petition 'No More 50' were also collected demanding amendments to the existing laws which deal with cruelty against animals. The petition is addressed to Prime Minister Modi.

"Whether it is goats exported live to the Middle East or camels and cows openly smuggled to Bangladesh, India's animals are being cruelly exploited and murdered. The fine for crimes against animals is a laughable Rs 50," the statement said. PTI SJJ SLB KVK KVK