Delhi: Over 500 theft cases reported everyday in 2022-23

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Over 500 theft cases were reported everyday in the national capital in 2022-23, said the official report of the city government.

The Delhi Statistical Handbook-2023 containing data on socio-economic parameters of the national capital was released by the Delhi government's Economic and Statistics department.

According to the handbook, a rise of 4.02 per cent in theft cases was witnessed in 2022-23 as compared to 2021-22.

As per the document, 1,90,598 theft cases were registered in Delhi in the financial year 2021-22, while 1,98,263 cases of theft were registered in 2022-23.

A major jump of 134 per cent was also recorded in burglary cases. A total 2,637 burglary cases were reported in 2021-22, while 6,189 cases were registered during 2022-23.

The data also show that 105 arson cases were witnessed in 2022-23 as compared to 88 cases in 2021-22.

The murder cases increased by over 10 per cent from 459 in 2021-22 to 509 in 2022-23. Attempt to murder cases increased by 3.15 per cent. A total of 761 cases of attempt to murder were reported in 2021-22 to 785 in 2022-23, the data showed. PTI BM AS AS