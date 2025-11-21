Delhi: Over 800 cybercrime accused rounded up in 48-hour operation

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested or bound down over 800 accused linked to various cybercrime modules in a 48-hour operation named 'CyHawk', an official said on Friday.

The police have arrested or bound down 877 people, while 509 individuals have been sent notices in connection with cybercrimes in the 48-hour operation till 9 am on Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) Rajneesh Gupta said while addressing a press conference.

Frauds such as job fraud, investment fraud, and work-from-home fraud have been busted, while many call centres involved in duping people have also been raided.

Further details are awaited.