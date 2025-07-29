Delhi: Over Rs 1.3 crore worth of unlicensed drugs seized from Paschim Vihar apartment

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Department of Drugs Control, Delhi has seized unlicensed pharmaceutical stock worth more than Rs 1.3 crore from a residential apartment in Paschim Vihar, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Health Minister told PTI that the government is working on a war footing to tackle the issue of fake drugs in the national capital.

He said the seized stock has been sent for laboratory testing and the reports are expected within 10 to 15 days.

"Samples of the seized medicines were collected and sent to government laboratories to verify their quality and authenticity. Specimen samples were also sent to the original manufacturers to confirm genuineness," he added.

The minister said that based on a tip-off, a special team was formed under the directions of the Delhi Drugs Controller and the operation was carried out by a joint team of drug inspectors along with assistant drugs controllers.

The team found a large quantity of medicines stored for sale and distribution at a residential premise being used as an unlicensed godown. The person present at the location failed to produce a valid license or purchase records for the stocked drugs, the department said.

Among the drugs recovered were several well-known brands, including Omeprazole (Omez), Ketorolac (KETOROLTM-DT), Dapagliflozin (Forxiga), Glimepiride (Amaryl) and others.

Another senior health department official said the accused admitted to running the illegal drug business from his residence for the past two months without any valid license or record-keeping.

The department has obtained court permission to retain custody of the seized stock. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify others involved.

Prosecution will be initiated against all offenders, officials said.