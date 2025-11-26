Delhi: Palam Railway crossing to remain closed for three months due to construction work

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory announcing a three-month closure of the Palam Railway Crossing due to ongoing construction work, cautioning commuters of likely congestion in the surrounding areas.

It said traffic movement around the stretch will remain restricted throughout the period, and motorists have been advised to take designated alternative routes to ensure smoother travel.

The traffic restrictions, which were enforced on November 3, will be in place for the next three months, it said.

According to the advisory, vehicles coming from Dwarka towards Delhi Cantonment and Dhaula Kuan have been asked to use the Palam-Dwarka Flyover. Those approaching from Manglapuri towards Delhi Cantonment and Dhaula Kuan should take the route via Parshuram Chowk and Palam flyover, it said.

Traffic originating from Palam Colony may also divert through Parshuram Chowk, Manglapuri or Bhagat Chandra Hospital Chowk to reach Palam Flyover Road.

Heavy vehicles have been strictly advised to avoid the Palam area altogether and opt for Ring Road or NH-48 for their onward journey, officials said. PTI SSJ NB NB