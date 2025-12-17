Delhi Panchayat Sangh demands 'pollution emergency holiday', terms vehicle bans 'unjust'

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Denouncing current vehicle restrictions as disproportionately harmful to rural residents, the Delhi Panchayat Sangh has called on Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa to immediately declare a 'Pollution Emergency Holiday' to combat the capital's deteriorating air quality.

In a strongly worded statement, Delhi Panchayat Sangh president Than Singh Yadav argued that the sudden bans on petrol and diesel vehicles are "not a practical solution" and instead inflict "severe hardship on poor villagers and farmers".

He specifically criticised the trapping of BS-II, BS-III and BS-IV category vehicles from rural areas, even during emergencies, as "completely unjustified".

"Instead of symbolic and one-sided decisions, the government must adopt practical and effective measures," Yadav said.

The Panchayat Sangh has laid out a five-point demand list for immediate implementation until pollution reverts to normal levels, including clearing up footpaths and immediate removal or vacation orders for all illegal encroachments on Delhi's footpaths.

Furthermore, they suggested freeing up pedestrian ways by removing illegal parking and unauthorised advertisement boards obstructing sidewalks to ensure safe passage.

The Panchayat Sangh also demanded that school breaks be rescheduled, reducing summer vacations and extending winter holidays in all schools to cover peak pollution periods. They have also asked that the government should boost electric vehicles by announcing an immediate 40 per cent subsidy on electric vehicles to encourage public adoption of cleaner transport.

The Panchayat Sangh has also suggested that the government should lead by example and mandate, and incentivise all government officials to commute by bicycle to set a "real and practical" example.

The organisation emphasised that merely banning vehicles or denying fuel to those without Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates is insufficient. It insisted on "ground-level and permanent solutions", urging strict and prompt action on its demands. PTI VBH SHB SHB KSS KSS