Delhi: Parole jumper convicted of dowry death arrested after two years on the run

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old man who was convicted to life in prison for a dowry death and cruelty case, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused, Rajeev Verma was on the run for over two years after jumping parole and was apprehended from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, where he was living in a live-in relationship, he said.

"Verma was convicted in a dowry death case in 2003, registered against him at New Usmanpur Police Station. Delhi High Court sentenced him to life in prison but he absconded while out on parole in 2021," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The officer further said that police received a tip-off about the accused on December 24 and a team apprehended him from Kullu.

Advertisment

Upon verification, the accused was identified as Rajeev Verma. He had previously demanded dowry from his wife's family. PTI BM BM OZ OZ