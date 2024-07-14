Delhi: Patient shot dead inside GTB hospital

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital here on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Riyazuddin, was admitted to the hospital on June 23 and he was undergoing treatment for abdominal infection, according to police.

The incident took place in Ward Number 24 of the hospital, they said and added that there was one shooter.

Riyazuddin was injured and was later declared dead, police said.

"The PCR call regarding the incident in Ward No. 24 was received at the GTB Enclave police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

"On reaching the spot, police found that a patient, namely Riyazuddin, received injury. He was later declared dead by doctors," he said.

The officer said around 4 pm, an 18-year-old man came inside the ward and fired at Riyazuddin.

"Case is being registered and teams have been formed to nab the culprit. Prima facie, the matter seems to be of personal enmity," the DCP said. PTI BM ANB ANB