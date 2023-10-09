Delhi Pavilion at international trade fair to focus on city's rise as medical tourism hub

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Delhi Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair will be bigger and more eye-catching this year with a focus on promoting the national capital as the hub of medical tourism.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has floated a tender for the engagement of a designer-cum-contractor for designing, and decorating the facade, exterior and interior of the Delhi Pavilion. The estimated cost of the work is Rs 75 lakh.

According to an official of the DSIIDC, the focus of this year's pavilion will be to promote various facets of Delhi, including its culture. The pavilion will also represent Delhi's emergence as a hub of medical tourism and its prominence as a key tourist destination.

"The design will have features showcasing the national capital as the hub of the services and industries sectors. Also, when one talks about Delhi, its culture and heritage are something that one cannot ignore... The theme for this year's Trade Fair is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-United by Trade” so all the elements that we have in mind will be synergised with the theme of the fair," the official said.

The official also stressed that with Delhi being the focus state of the fair, steps will be taken to highlight the successful G20 Summit recently hosted by the national capital.

"We have floated a tender for the engagement of a designer. The last date for submission of tender is October 23, following which the bids will be opened," he said.

The India International Trade Fair will be held from November 14 to 27 between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm at the Pragati Maidan here.

This time, the Delhi Pavilion will have a total of 50 stalls, including eight stalls of the Delhi government that will showcase its achievements.

"The pavilion will be spread across 750 square metres, one-and-a-half times the area it had last year. It will be located on the ground floor and will be easily accessible from the entry gates," the official said.

To draw more crowd, the government has plans to host a cultural evening on November 21. The DSIIDC will also host an event where officials would talk about the Delhi government's initiatives and different facets of the city.

Apart from the Delhi Pavilion, the culinary delights of the national capital will also be on display at the Food Court.

"We plan to float a tender to invite local food vendors from Chandni Chowk and other culinary hubs to offer the capital's famous delicacies like chaat, and chhole bhature at the trade fair," he added.

The government has invited entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services at the fair by setting up their stalls at subsidised rates.

"This is an excellent opportunity for all such entrepreneurs as Delhi Pavilion is one of the most popular pavilions and is visited by several lakhs of people during the Trade Fair," the official said.

He also said that for setting up the stalls, preference would be given to women/SC/ST entrepreneurs and the products or services manufactured by MSMEs, Self Help Groups, start-ups, awardee artisans and the policies or schemes promoted by the government. PTI SLB RPA