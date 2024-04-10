Delhi people feel cheated due to AAP's 'corruption', alleges Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 10 (PTI) The people of Delhi feel cheated due to the corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party which is responsible for putting their leader in the jail, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anuarg Thakur on Wednesday.

The Union minister said corruption has happened everywhere in Delhi, from water to liquor. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had taken the people's votes by "bluffing" them. Today development has eclipsed in Delhi and only corruption can be seen, he alleged.

The AAP leaders do not respect anything -- right from the prime minister to the Election Commission. The AAP, along with its allies, is engaged in spreading anarchy. Whether it is Anna Hazare or the people of Delhi, everyone thinks Kejriwal is a liar, he further alleged.

Addressing the BJP workers who had come to his native village Samirpur in the Hamirpur district to greet his father and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on his 81st birthday, Thakur said the Congress-led INDIA block will be routed out badly.

Thakur is the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP will form its government at Centre for the third time in succession under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Thakur offered a piece of cake to his father on this occasion and also touched the feet of his parents. Earlier, the Dhumal family visited the temple of Maan Awahdevi, the 'kul devi' (family Goddess) of the Dhumal family and sought her blessings for them and the people of India.

The Union minister said 60 years of Dhumal have been dedicated to the people and the organisation, which is also a big asset for the party.

Referring to the statement of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu about the conspiracy to grab power by using money power, Thakur said vote has a lot of value and power in democracy.

Sukhu has been accusing the BJP leaders of hatching a conspiracy by using money power to topple the elected Congress government in the state.

Thakur said the public will vote for development in the elections and the Modi government will be formed in the country for the third time. He said wherever he goes in the country, only one voice echoes -- "my choice Modi".

He said the BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections along with the assembly byelections in Himachal Pradesh.

On this occasion, former minister Virendra Kanwar, Congress rebels Rajendra Rana and Chaitanya Sharma, BJP district president Deshraj Sharma, former MLA Baldev Sharma, BJP Mahila Morcha president Archana Chauhan, general secretary Kiran Rana, block development committee chairperson Anjana Thakur and a large number of workers were also present.

A blood donation camp was also organised at Gandhi Chowk where a large number of young persons took part. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS