Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association to resume operations of PUCC centres

New Delhi: The Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association will resume operations of PUCC centres that had been shut since July 15, following a meeting with transport department officials.

The association had shut Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centres since July 15, claiming dissatisfaction with the proposed hike in the rates of pollution certificates.

The hike is not commensurate with the operational costs of running the centres, it had said.

In a statement, the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association (DPDA) said its representatives held a meeting with the transport department principal secretary.

"It was decided that DPDA will immediately call off the strike and resume PUCC operations in the interest of the general public of Delhi," according to the statement.

"The principal secretary, transport, also agreed to relook into the aspect of further revision of rates based on the actual costs involved in the process. The DPDA would submit a detailed justification in this regard. In the larger public interest, DPDA has decided to call of the strike of PUCC centres at their petrol pumps," it added.

On July 11, the Delhi government increased the PUCC charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after about 13 years. The hike ranged between Rs 20 and Rs 40.

The new rates will be effective as soon as the government notifies them, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said.

Delhi has more than 900 PUC checking centres, including over 700 located at petrol pumps.