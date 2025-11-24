Delhi: Pitbull mauls 6-year-old, bites off ear; owner held

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A six-year-old boy suffered severe injuries, including the loss of his right ear, after being mauled by a pitbull dog in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

A case has been registered in this connection and the dog's owner, Rajesh Pal, has been arrested, he added.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening, when the child was playing outside his house.

A PCR call was received at Prem Nagar police station at 5.38 pm reporting that a child had been severely injured by a pitbull and had been taken to the hospital by his parents, the officer said.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the boy was playing outside his house in Vinay Enclave, when the pitbull suddenly came out from a neighbour's residence and attacked him. The dog belongs to Rajesh Pal (50), a tailor by profession," he said.

The child sustained grievous injuries in the attack, and his right ear was bitten off by the dog, he added.

"With assistance from neighbours, the parents managed to rescue the boy and rushed him to BSA Hospital in Rohini. The victim was later shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," the officer said.

He said, according to preliminary inquiry, the dog had been brought home around one-and-a-half years ago by Rajesh Pal's son, Sachin Pal, who is presently lodged in jail in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.

Police said a team has collected the child's hospital records and taken the statement of the victim's father, Dinesh (32), who works at a private factory in Kirti Nagar.

Based on the complaint and medical findings, a case has been registered at Prem Nagar police station and the dog owner Rajesh Pal has been arrested, they added.