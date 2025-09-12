Delhi plans artificial rain experiment by mid-october

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Delhi government is preparing to conduct an artificial-rain trial by October 15 and will write to the meteorological department for monsoon withdrawal updates to apply for a new time window.

The city government's environment department has been actively monitoring atmospheric conditions and has asked the meteorological department (Mausam Vibhag) for updates on the monsoon status and withdrawal date, so that it can apply to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a new time window for cloud-seeding operations.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI that the department will conduct the trial after monsoon to ensure the best output. He added that once there is some clarity from the weather department, they will again write to the DGCA to seek the necessary approvals for conducting these operations safely.

Sirsa further said the final time window is likely to be decided on the basis of atmospheric data trends and a scientific assessment of cloud conditions.

The government's proactive approach aims to address concerns related to dwindling groundwater levels and rising air pollution in the national capital post monsoon. The artificial-rain initiative will be conducted under strict supervision, with detailed reports from the Mausam Vibhag guiding the process.

At a press conference in July, Sirsa had announced that the date for the trial was postponed due to the arrival of monsoon.

The trial was deferred till August-end as rain may not provide ideal conditions and can prevent the desired results.

The trial, which was initially scheduled to be held between July 4 and 11, has now been rescheduled. Following consultations with meteorological experts and in light of the current weather patterns, the project team proposed a revised window -- August 30 to September 10 -- when monsoon activity was expected to recede. This window has also been extended to boost the chances of success.

Sirsa said the new period is likely to offer more suitable cloud formations for the seeding process.

The operation is to be conducted by the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT-Kanpur, in coordination with experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

"All permissions have already been obtained and necessary authorisations, including the aerial-work clearance from the DGCA, have been secured. The operation will follow all safety and environmental guidelines," Sirsa said earlier, adding that no photographers will be allowed during the process to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures. PTI NSM RC