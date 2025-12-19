Delhi Police Academy conducts passing out ceremony for 70 telecom operators

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A passing-out-parade and oath taking ceremony for trainee assistant wireless operators of the Delhi Police and telecom operators of the Ladakh Police was held on Friday here , an official said.

The Delhi Police Academy conducted the ceremony at its Jharoda Kalan campus here, he said.

A total of 43 trainees including eight women head constables of the Delhi Police and 27 constables, including three women, from the Ladakh Police successfully completed the training programme, he said.

The batch comprised trainees from Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, officials added.

Head Constable Shivani of the Delhi Police and Constable Tsering Angmo of the Ladakh Police were awarded the "All-Round Best" trophies in their respective categories, police added.

The training programme included 15 weeks of indoor and outdoor training at the Delhi Police Academy, followed by five-and-a-half months of practical training in various establishments of the Communication Unit.

In addition to specialised training in telecom and wireless operations, the trainees were also imparted training in physical fitness, yoga, parade, weapon handling, cybercrime awareness and personality development, they said.