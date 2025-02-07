Delhi Police ACB in action on Kejriwal's poaching charge

New Delhi: On Friday, three teams from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Police visited the residences of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat with the intent to record their statements.

This comes a day after Kejriwal and his party leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to poach AAP candidates before the upcoming Delhi Assembly election results due on February 8.

The ACB's visit was met with resistance, particularly at Kejriwal's residence, where his legal team argued that they had received no prior notice for such an action. According to AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakar, the statement taken from Sanjay Singh should suffice for the investigation.

AAP leaders and supporters gathered outside the residence of Kejriwal and protested the ACB's actions. The ACB, however, said that their actions were part of a standard procedure in response to serious allegations of corruption.

After ACB officials left from Kejriwal's residence, AAP legal cell head Sanjeev Nasiar said, "When the ACB team came here, they didn't have a notice, but after taking instructions from someone, they have served us a notice. We will reply to the notice in a proper way. Despite Sanjay Singh submitting our complaint in the ACB office, the L-G office is being misused. This has been done because the BJP is losing the (Delhi Assembly) elections."