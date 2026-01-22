Delhi Police act on social media tip, save distressed youth from suicide at railway station

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Swift action by the Delhi Police Social Media Control Room helped save the life of a 19-year-old youth who had allegedly expressed his intention to commit suicide at a railway station after posting distress messages online, police said on Wednesday.

At 6.32 pm on January 21, a user on the social media platform X tagged Delhi Police and shared information about a known person who had been chatting with him on Telegram.

The youth had conveyed his intention to end his life by jumping in front of a train due to emotional distress stemming from a failed love affair, they said.

The post also mentioned the name and mobile number of the distressed individual. Taking immediate cognisance of the alert, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Social Media Control Room at the Police Headquarters assessed the urgency of the situation and swung into action, a senior police officer said.

The on-duty SMCR team promptly shared the information with the station house officer of New Delhi Railway Station for immediate intervention.

"During verification and coordination, it was confirmed that the youth was actually present at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. The updated information was immediately conveyed to the SHO of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station," a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to the spot and located the youth on the railway premises. The timely intervention helped prevent a possible suicide, police said.

The youth was subsequently counselled and later handed over safely to his uncle, a resident of Jaitpur in Delhi, they added. PTI SSJ SSJ HIG HIG