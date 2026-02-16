Delhi Police announces Safe City expansion, new facilities on 79th Raising Day

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Delhi Police announced a series of infrastructure and technology upgrades under the Safe City Project, including the expansion of surveillance systems and construction of new facilities, on the occasion of its 79th Raising Day.

Officials said that under the project, the Command and Control Centre will be further strengthened and several CCTV cameras have already been installed across the national capital. The surveillance system is equipped with advanced features such as hand-gesture recognition, facial detection and overcrowding alerts to enhance real-time monitoring.

"Mobile command vehicles will also be deployed to improve on-ground coordination during emergencies and major events," a senior police officer said.

The Special Cell headquarters will be constructed in Lodhi Colony to bolster operational efficiency. In addition, three new police stations and six police chowkis will be set up.

A seven-floor hostel for women police personnel will be built in Rohini, with accommodation capacity for 132 staff members, officials said.