Delhi Police arrest five suspected terrorists in major crackdown

New Delhi: In a significant anti-terrorism operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested five suspected terrorists from various states, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The arrests, which began yesterday, mark a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to thwart potential terror activities in the national capital and beyond.

The operation commenced with the arrest of a suspected terrorist by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Delhi. Following this, two additional suspects were apprehended yesterday, as per official updates.

Intensifying their efforts, the police conducted further raids, leading to the arrest of a total of five individuals linked to suspected terrorist activities across different states.

Items recovered from the suspects include a respirator mask, a container of sodium bicarbonate (a chemical that can be used in various applications, including potentially hazardous ones), and an assortment of electronic components and wiring, suggesting possible plans for constructing devices.

The police have not yet disclosed the full extent of the recovered materials or their intended use, but the items are under forensic examination.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing to uncover the network and motives behind the suspects' activities.

The Delhi Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior as they continue to enhance security measures across the region.

More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses, with the police working to determine the suspects' affiliations and any planned attacks.

Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.