Delhi Police arrest man for Rs 90,000 ATM card swap fraud

New Delhi, August 26 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a youth who allegedly duped a man of Rs 90,000 by swapping his debit card with a similar-looking one after offering unsolicited assistance at an ATM in Delhi's Hari Nagar, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Krishan, alias Rishi, 24, a resident of Sultanpuri.

"According to the victim, on August 1, he visited the ATM where two young men offered him unsolicited assistance while he was trying to withdraw money. The transaction failed, but the following day, he was shocked to receive messages confirming transactions amounting to Rs 90,000 made without his consent," a senior police officer said.

He then realised that his ATM card had been swapped with a similar-looking fake card.

A case was registered and the investigation revealed a modus operandi in which the accused duo would enter ATM rooms, distract the users, memorise their PINs and covertly replace their cards with duplicates.

Through a combination of technical surveillance and manual intelligence, Krishan and his relative Amarnath were identified as prime suspects.

The police arrested Krishan and recovered the entire stolen amount which had been withdrawn from an ATM in Tilak Nagar.

Amarnath remains at large, and the investigation continues to bring him to justice. Krishan has a prior criminal case registered against him, the police said. PTI SSJ SSJ RT RT