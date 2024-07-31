Delhi police arrest nine drug smugglers, seize heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested nine alleged drug smugglers and seized 655 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market in two separate operations, officials said on Wednesday.

The two operations were conducted three months apart, with the first operation taking place in March and the second on Tuesday, they said.

"In the first operation, crime branch arrested seven people identified as Laxman Chauhan (28), Tasleema Khatun (41), Ashu Malik (36), Darshan (57), Beauty (55), Vikram (27) and Abdul Rehman (31). We recovered 385 grams heroin from their possession, an autorickshaw and Rs 1.44 lakh in March," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Amit Goel said.

The arrest of the seven alleged drug smugglers led to the second operation conducted on Tuesday.

Police arrested Himanshu (23) and Subham Jalim (28) on Tuesday and recovered 270 grams of heroin and one vehicle from their possession, the DCP said.