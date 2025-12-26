Delhi Police arrest proclaimed offender in sexual harassment case

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man accused of outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment and house-trespass, an official said on Friday.

"The accused, Ravi Raj, 20, was arrested on Thursday, he was evading judicial proceedings to dodge punishment after being declared a proclaimed offender earlier this year," the police officer said.

The officer said a team traced him, who had been changing locations frequently.

Police said the team initially visited Raj's house, but he was found missing.

Upon receiving information that Ravi Raj was present in the northeast Delhi's Johripur area, police reached the spot and conducted a raid, during which the accused was apprehended, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said. PTI BM BM SHS SHS SHS