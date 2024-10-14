Delhi Police arrest three for supplying fake currency notes

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three suppliers of fake Indian currency and seized 3.98 lakh of counterfeit notes from their possession, officials on Monday said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Zubair alias Sonu (26), Fazil (19) and Mohsin (19), all of them residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"Information was received that one of the key members of the racket would come to Paharganj area for supplying a huge consignment of fake notes," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

A raiding party was formed and traps were laid at various static points near Gandhi Market, he said.

The police team noticed two men -- Fazil and Mohsin -- who were there to supply counterfeit currency notes, the DCP said.

"After waiting for approximately 10 minutes, the two suspects started to leave on their scooter. But the staff overpowered them," he said.

Forty bundles of Rs 100 Indian currency notes, wrapped in rubber bands and stored inside a transparent polythene, were recovered from them. The notes were found to be counterfeit, the DCP said.

The duo revealed that they were engaged in the buying, selling, and supplying of counterfeit Indian currency notes and that they were at the location to supply some fake notes to one Azhar, he said.

They said they got fake notes from Jubair alias Sonu who is believed to be the mastermind of the syndicate.

The team later apprehended Jubair from Bulandshahar, police said.

Police also recovered a printer, one motorcycle, one scooter and some raw material from the accused, they said.