Delhi Police arrest two men for stealing cash by distracting driver

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man and his brother-in-law for allegedly stealing a bag carrying 5 lakh cash by distracting the driver with a vehicle malfunction, police said on Sunday.

The arrests came after a case was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station on November 11. A complaint of a similar incident was reported on November 13 in the same police station, they said.

"In the first incident, complainant Gurucharan Das told police that two men on a motorcycle stopped him on GT Karnal Road near Libaspur flyover, claiming that smoke was coming out of his car. When he stepped out to check, they allegedly fled with a bag containing Rs 5 lakh. Another motorist reported losing Rs 25,000 in a similar manner on November 13," the police officer said.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage near the Libaspur bus stop.

On November 13, the police arrested Sagar alias Avinash and his 23-year-old brother-in-law Vishal, police said, adding that the accused confessed to the crime.

A total of Rs 4.76 lakh and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered, he added.