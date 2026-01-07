Delhi Police arrest two private company employees for embezzling Rs 15 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Two employees of a private company have been arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly Rs 15 lakh from their employer by lodging a false complaint in southeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The case came to light after Vikash Sharma, an account manager at Disha Contract Private Limited, lodged a complaint on January 5, raising suspicion over a theft involving company cash and a motorcycle.

Police said one of the accused, Ramu (23), a field boy with the company, approached Kalindi Kunj police station earlier and registered an e-FIR, claiming that the company motorcycle was stolen by an unknown person when he had stopped on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

He also alleged that a bag containing Rs 15 lakh was hanging from the motorcycle handle at the time of the theft.

During verification, police noticed several inconsistencies in the accused’s version of the story, and also found that another company employee, Anuj (23), was missing and his mobile phone was switched off, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Kalindi Kunj police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy and dishonest misappropriation.

Joint teams of Kalindi Kunj police station and the Anti-Narcotics Squad were formed to investigate the matter. After technical surveillance and field-level inquiry, both accused were traced and arrested, the officer said.

During interrogation, Ramu allegedly confessed that no theft had taken place and that he had conspired with Anuj to embezzle the cash, he added.

Police recovered Rs 14.5 lakh in cash, the company motorcycle and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is underway.