Delhi Police arrests 1 in hit-and-run case

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man in a hit-and-run case, in which the accused's vehicle had allegedly hit a motorcycle, killing two people and seriously injuring two others, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Talwar and the offending vehicle has been seized, they added.

"On July 22, a PCR call regarding an accident near pillar number 163 on National Highway-8 was received. The caller told us that four people on a motorcycle had met with an accident and were seriously injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The staff from the Delhi Cantonment police station rushed to the spot and found blood on the road, the officer said.

"The injured were already shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by an ambulance. Nasreen (35) and her son Azeem (13) were declared brought dead. Nasreen's husband Mehboob (37) and daughter Ayesha (6) are under treatment and are unable to give their statements," the DCP said.

Poilce had lodged an FIR and launched a probe.

"We checked the footage of more than 50 CCTVs installed in an area of around 10 kilometres. We identified the vehicle and its owner was interrogated. The owner of the vehicle told police that her husband, Dheeraj Talwar, had taken the car out. Talwar was subsequently arrested," the DCP said. PTI BM RC